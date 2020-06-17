All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

2016 W SPUR Drive

2016 West Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2016 West Spur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lifestyle is Included in the Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single level home. Interior upgrades include Granite Kitchen with Stainless appliances, Double Ovens, Kitchen Island and Breakfast Bar.open to the Family room, Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace with extra storage space in the adjacent cabinets. Den/Office with Hard Wood flooring make it a dramatic area for any in home office. Master Bedroom Walk In Closet, Separate Shower and Jetted Tub. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have a connecting Jack & Jill bathroom with double sinks. Exterior upgrades included Master bedroom Exit to Covered Patio/Pool Area, Backyard is great for entertaining, and Fenced Sparkling Swimming Pool with Rock Waterfall. Location Location Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 W SPUR Drive have any available units?
2016 W SPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 W SPUR Drive have?
Some of 2016 W SPUR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 W SPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 W SPUR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 W SPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 W SPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2016 W SPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2016 W SPUR Drive does offer parking.
Does 2016 W SPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 W SPUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 W SPUR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2016 W SPUR Drive has a pool.
Does 2016 W SPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 W SPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 W SPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 W SPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
