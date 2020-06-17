2016 W SPUR Drive

Amenities

Lifestyle is Included in the Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single level home. Interior upgrades include Granite Kitchen with Stainless appliances, Double Ovens, Kitchen Island and Breakfast Bar.open to the Family room, Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace with extra storage space in the adjacent cabinets. Den/Office with Hard Wood flooring make it a dramatic area for any in home office. Master Bedroom Walk In Closet, Separate Shower and Jetted Tub. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have a connecting Jack & Jill bathroom with double sinks. Exterior upgrades included Master bedroom Exit to Covered Patio/Pool Area, Backyard is great for entertaining, and Fenced Sparkling Swimming Pool with Rock Waterfall. Location Location Location.