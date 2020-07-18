19841 N 46th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Come check out this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. You'll love the

oversized den/family room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, new paint and

carpet. Located in Overland Hills with a community pool, common area with

BBQ. The extra large backyard has RV Gate and a covered patio.



Show: Lockbox

Pets: No Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can send the code to and the date of your desired visit.