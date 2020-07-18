All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19841 N 46th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19841 N 46th Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

19841 N 46th Dr

19841 North 46th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19841 North 46th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Come check out this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. You'll love the
oversized den/family room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, new paint and
carpet. Located in Overland Hills with a community pool, common area with
BBQ. The extra large backyard has RV Gate and a covered patio.

Show: Lockbox
Pets: No Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19841 N 46th Dr have any available units?
19841 N 46th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19841 N 46th Dr have?
Some of 19841 N 46th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19841 N 46th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19841 N 46th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19841 N 46th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19841 N 46th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19841 N 46th Dr offer parking?
No, 19841 N 46th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19841 N 46th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19841 N 46th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19841 N 46th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19841 N 46th Dr has a pool.
Does 19841 N 46th Dr have accessible units?
No, 19841 N 46th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19841 N 46th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19841 N 46th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College