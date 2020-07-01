1930 East Solano Drive

Amenities

Charming single level brick home in Phoenix's historic Wrigley Terrace neighborhood. 1900 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Neutral paint and flooring. All appliances. Master bedroom with large closet and full bath. Covered patio. Nicely landscaped front and backyard. *Landscaping Service Included*. Fantastic location only minutes to the Biltmore Fashion Park offering shopping, restaurants and much more! Sought after Madison School District. Sorry No Pets.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.