1930 East Solano Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:40 PM

1930 East Solano Drive

1930 East Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1930 East Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming single level brick home in Phoenix's historic Wrigley Terrace neighborhood. 1900 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Neutral paint and flooring. All appliances. Master bedroom with large closet and full bath. Covered patio. Nicely landscaped front and backyard. *Landscaping Service Included*. Fantastic location only minutes to the Biltmore Fashion Park offering shopping, restaurants and much more! Sought after Madison School District. Sorry No Pets.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 East Solano Drive have any available units?
1930 East Solano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1930 East Solano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1930 East Solano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 East Solano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1930 East Solano Drive offer parking?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1930 East Solano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 East Solano Drive have a pool?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1930 East Solano Drive have accessible units?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 East Solano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 East Solano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 East Solano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

