Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19056 N. 37th Pl
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

19056 N. 37th Pl

19056 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19056 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home w/ a Den & Pool!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with Den Phoenix home boasts a tri-level floor plan that is perfect for privacy and entertaining! The home has new carpeting, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom vanities and a sparkling pool! The home is tucked back into the lovely Sports Ranch neighborhood but also boast easy access to AZ Loop 101 and HWY 51. With close proximity to Desert Ridge, AMEX and Mayo Clinic, as well as a quick jaunt to downtown Phoenix, this home won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Lori Gardner 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5277596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19056 N. 37th Pl have any available units?
19056 N. 37th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19056 N. 37th Pl have?
Some of 19056 N. 37th Pl's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19056 N. 37th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19056 N. 37th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19056 N. 37th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 19056 N. 37th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19056 N. 37th Pl offer parking?
No, 19056 N. 37th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 19056 N. 37th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19056 N. 37th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19056 N. 37th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 19056 N. 37th Pl has a pool.
Does 19056 N. 37th Pl have accessible units?
No, 19056 N. 37th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19056 N. 37th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 19056 N. 37th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

