19056 N. 37th Pl

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home w/ a Den & Pool!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with Den Phoenix home boasts a tri-level floor plan that is perfect for privacy and entertaining! The home has new carpeting, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom vanities and a sparkling pool! The home is tucked back into the lovely Sports Ranch neighborhood but also boast easy access to AZ Loop 101 and HWY 51. With close proximity to Desert Ridge, AMEX and Mayo Clinic, as well as a quick jaunt to downtown Phoenix, this home won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
Lori Gardner 480-945-7755
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
(RLNE5277596)