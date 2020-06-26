All apartments in Phoenix
1838 E MONTEREY Way

1838 East Monterey Way · No Longer Available
Location

1838 East Monterey Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home in Phoenix! This home's interior features upgraded tile & carpet flooring, two-tone paint, fireplace & many high-end upgrades. The kitchen comes complete with pantry, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances including stove, fridge & dishwasher. The master bedroom includes walk-in closet & private bath with standalone shower & dual sink vanity. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping! This home is located near the I-10 and State Route 51 freeways. Washer and dryer will be left in the home for courtesy use only. In addition to rent, there will be a $20/month fee for quality air filters to be conveniently sent to your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have any available units?
1838 E MONTEREY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have?
Some of 1838 E MONTEREY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 E MONTEREY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1838 E MONTEREY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 E MONTEREY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way offer parking?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way does not offer parking.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1838 E MONTEREY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have a pool?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way does not have a pool.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have accessible units?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 E MONTEREY Way has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

