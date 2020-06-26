1838 E MONTEREY Way

Amenities

Come see this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home in Phoenix! This home's interior features upgraded tile & carpet flooring, two-tone paint, fireplace & many high-end upgrades. The kitchen comes complete with pantry, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances including stove, fridge & dishwasher. The master bedroom includes walk-in closet & private bath with standalone shower & dual sink vanity. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping! This home is located near the I-10 and State Route 51 freeways. Washer and dryer will be left in the home for courtesy use only. In addition to rent, there will be a $20/month fee for quality air filters to be conveniently sent to your door.