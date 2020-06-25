This is a nice rental with two good size bedrooms with walk in closets. Tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large yard and a 1 car garage. All appliances included. This will be freshly painted by the end of this week (3/14). Newer blinds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18238 N 10TH Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 18238 N 10TH Drive have?
Some of 18238 N 10TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18238 N 10TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
