Amenities

granite counters walk in closets pool microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Stellar Home with MILLION DOLLAR VIEW for $2995mo - AMAZING HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, RESORT STYLE POOL SET UP WITH SYNTHETIC GRASS PLAY AREA, INTERIOR HAS TONS OF HIGH END FINISHES INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,GAS STOVE,BUILT IN MICROWAVE,BAY WINDOWS, HUGE MASTER BATHROOM, WALK IN CLOSETS, FRENCH DOORS, NEW FLOORING GOING IN RIGHT NOW! CALL TO SEE 602 230 8125 OR APPLY ONLINE.



(RLNE3236544)