All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE

1814 Palmcroft Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1814 Palmcroft Drive Northeast, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1927 Tudor home located on one of the picturesque circles in the historic Encanto Palmcroft neighborhood. This fully remodeled home features a open, light, split and very flexible floor plan with formal living and dining rooms plus a large family room which is hard to find in historic homes. The family family room, with wood floors, a wall of windows and French doors was added to increase square footage and fully update the floor plan. The remodeled, eat-in kitchen boasts new cabinetry, a high end appliance package and gas range. The large master suite looks out over the pool and features a stunning marble bathroom. The fully fenced pool was built in 2010..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE have any available units?
1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE have?
Some of 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College