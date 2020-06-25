1814 PALMCROFT Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 1927 Tudor home located on one of the picturesque circles in the historic Encanto Palmcroft neighborhood. This fully remodeled home features a open, light, split and very flexible floor plan with formal living and dining rooms plus a large family room which is hard to find in historic homes. The family family room, with wood floors, a wall of windows and French doors was added to increase square footage and fully update the floor plan. The remodeled, eat-in kitchen boasts new cabinetry, a high end appliance package and gas range. The large master suite looks out over the pool and features a stunning marble bathroom. The fully fenced pool was built in 2010..