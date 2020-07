Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

3 Bedroom/2 Bath light and Bright home. As you enter you are met with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen overlooks backyard with mature landscaping and covered patio. Split floor plan, master bedroom has large walk in closet with private master bathroom. Need additional parking, side parking for additional cars and or recreational vehicles. Low maintenance front yard with desert designed landscaping. Great family neighborhood, easy access for community, close to shopping, theater and more.