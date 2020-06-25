All apartments in Phoenix
1722 West Osborn Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:43 PM

1722 West Osborn Road

1722 W Osborn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1722 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 1250 sq ft 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been fully remodeled and features old house charm with like new kitchen, marble bath, indoor laundry and newer roof and air conditioner. The spacious layout features tile floors in the main living space, and carpet in the bedrooms for easy care and comfort. It features a large fenced backyard for children and pets, with easy care desert landscaping in the front yard. There is a single car carport with a drive through driveway. Conveniently located in the St. Gregory neighborhood, this home is within walking distance of award winning schools, and is only minutes to downtown and freeways to speed your commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 West Osborn Road have any available units?
1722 West Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 West Osborn Road have?
Some of 1722 West Osborn Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 West Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1722 West Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 West Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 West Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 1722 West Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 1722 West Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 1722 West Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 West Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 West Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 1722 West Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1722 West Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 1722 West Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 West Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 West Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
