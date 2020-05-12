All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16838 South 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16838 South 23rd Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:06 PM

16838 South 23rd Street

16838 South 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16838 South 23rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated Community. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with spacious living/family room. Neutral carpet and tiled in kitchen and bathrooms. Low maintenance landscaping front and back. Home is near community pool.

Call Shannon@ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16838 South 23rd Street have any available units?
16838 South 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16838 South 23rd Street have?
Some of 16838 South 23rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16838 South 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
16838 South 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16838 South 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16838 South 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 16838 South 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 16838 South 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 16838 South 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16838 South 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16838 South 23rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 16838 South 23rd Street has a pool.
Does 16838 South 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 16838 South 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16838 South 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16838 South 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College