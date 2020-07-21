16661 S 15 Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this amazing Ahwatukee home located in the Foothills. This well maintained two-story home has tons of living space. This home features tile in high traffic areas vaulted ceilings, fireplace and separate living room and family room. The large open kitchen includes lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, kitchen island, pantry, ceramic top stove, stove-top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite includes a private balcony, large walk-in closet separate tub and walk in tiled shower and granite vanity countertops. This home sits on a large corner lot and includes a RV gate. Washer, dryer, and soft water system are also included. Easy access to Loop 202 and I10 freeways.