Phoenix, AZ
16661 S 15 Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

16661 S 15 Street

16661 S 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

16661 S 15th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on this amazing Ahwatukee home located in the Foothills. This well maintained two-story home has tons of living space. This home features tile in high traffic areas vaulted ceilings, fireplace and separate living room and family room. The large open kitchen includes lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, kitchen island, pantry, ceramic top stove, stove-top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite includes a private balcony, large walk-in closet separate tub and walk in tiled shower and granite vanity countertops. This home sits on a large corner lot and includes a RV gate. Washer, dryer, and soft water system are also included. Easy access to Loop 202 and I10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16661 S 15 Street have any available units?
16661 S 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16661 S 15 Street have?
Some of 16661 S 15 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16661 S 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
16661 S 15 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16661 S 15 Street pet-friendly?
No, 16661 S 15 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16661 S 15 Street offer parking?
Yes, 16661 S 15 Street offers parking.
Does 16661 S 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16661 S 15 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16661 S 15 Street have a pool?
No, 16661 S 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 16661 S 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 16661 S 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16661 S 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16661 S 15 Street has units with dishwashers.
