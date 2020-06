1626 W MCDOWELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, RED BRICK TOWNHOUSE ON A CORNER LOT IN THE FAIRGROUNDS HISTORIC DISTRICT. FEATURING FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, CARPET IN THE BEDROOM, CERAMIC TILE EVERYWHERE ELSE, TILED BATHTUB/SHOWER, BACKYARD, AND MORE! LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES A STYLISH TILE BACKSPLASH, REFRIGERATOR, AND GAS STOVE. ONE COVERED PARKING SPACE. WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.