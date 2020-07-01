16226 S 37TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN THIS 'WATERFRONT' HOME! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath tri-level home has granite counters, stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen plus large breakfast bar, designer track lighting, designer fixtures, plant shelves, fireplace in the family room, tile and wood floors, large bedrooms of which 2 have window seats! The master has a walk-out deck overlooking the lake, huge closet and garden soaking tub! Walk out back to a sparkling blue pool, heated spa and built in bbq all overlooking the lake which has a private dock with fishing! This is not your ordinary rental and won't be available long so call today!!