Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

16226 S 37TH Way

16226 South 37th Way · No Longer Available
Location

16226 South 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN THIS 'WATERFRONT' HOME! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath tri-level home has granite counters, stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen plus large breakfast bar, designer track lighting, designer fixtures, plant shelves, fireplace in the family room, tile and wood floors, large bedrooms of which 2 have window seats! The master has a walk-out deck overlooking the lake, huge closet and garden soaking tub! Walk out back to a sparkling blue pool, heated spa and built in bbq all overlooking the lake which has a private dock with fishing! This is not your ordinary rental and won't be available long so call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16226 S 37TH Way have any available units?
16226 S 37TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16226 S 37TH Way have?
Some of 16226 S 37TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16226 S 37TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
16226 S 37TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16226 S 37TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 16226 S 37TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16226 S 37TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 16226 S 37TH Way offers parking.
Does 16226 S 37TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16226 S 37TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16226 S 37TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 16226 S 37TH Way has a pool.
Does 16226 S 37TH Way have accessible units?
No, 16226 S 37TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16226 S 37TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16226 S 37TH Way has units with dishwashers.

