Phoenix, AZ
16214 S 11th Place
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:07 AM

16214 S 11th Place

16214 South 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16214 South 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
GORGEOUS WATERFRONT HOME IN MIRALAGO LOCATED ON A PRIME LOT! SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF LAKE, SOUTH MOUNTAIN AND FOUNTAIN!You Truly Feel Like You Are On Vacation When Relaxing in the Backyard or Taking in the Views from Master Bedroom and Bath! Enter This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Through a Charming Gated Courtyard. The Home Has Lots of Architectural Details. Cat Walk Separating Master from Secondary Bedrooms, Soaring Ceilings,Arches & Sky Lights That Provide Lots of Natural Light. Kitchen is Open to Family Rm W/ Fireplace. Secondary Bedroom has Built-in Murphy Bed. Club House, Community Pool and Spa That Over-looks the Lake Just Steps Away! VACATION ALL YEAR LONG! Owner Pays Water up to $150, Electric up to $350, and Internet & Cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 S 11th Place have any available units?
16214 S 11th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16214 S 11th Place have?
Some of 16214 S 11th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16214 S 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16214 S 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 S 11th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16214 S 11th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16214 S 11th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16214 S 11th Place offers parking.
Does 16214 S 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16214 S 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 S 11th Place have a pool?
Yes, 16214 S 11th Place has a pool.
Does 16214 S 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 16214 S 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 S 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16214 S 11th Place has units with dishwashers.
