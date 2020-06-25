16214 S 11th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

GORGEOUS WATERFRONT HOME IN MIRALAGO LOCATED ON A PRIME LOT! SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF LAKE, SOUTH MOUNTAIN AND FOUNTAIN!You Truly Feel Like You Are On Vacation When Relaxing in the Backyard or Taking in the Views from Master Bedroom and Bath! Enter This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Through a Charming Gated Courtyard. The Home Has Lots of Architectural Details. Cat Walk Separating Master from Secondary Bedrooms, Soaring Ceilings,Arches & Sky Lights That Provide Lots of Natural Light. Kitchen is Open to Family Rm W/ Fireplace. Secondary Bedroom has Built-in Murphy Bed. Club House, Community Pool and Spa That Over-looks the Lake Just Steps Away! VACATION ALL YEAR LONG! Owner Pays Water up to $150, Electric up to $350, and Internet & Cable.