1614 E Chanute Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Lennar home in gated community built in 2017 for lease in the Discovery at Santiago development. This 5 bedroom /3 bathroom home features upgraded tile flooring in all common areas and carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, maple cabinets & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property includes inside laundry with washer/dryer. Low maintenance landscaping for your convenience and this amazing home is located on a premium corner lot that backs up to common area for additional privacy. Apply today!