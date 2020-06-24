All apartments in Phoenix
1614 E Chanute Pass
1614 E Chanute Pass

1614 E Chanute Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1614 E Chanute Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Lennar home in gated community built in 2017 for lease in the Discovery at Santiago development. This 5 bedroom /3 bathroom home features upgraded tile flooring in all common areas and carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, maple cabinets & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property includes inside laundry with washer/dryer. Low maintenance landscaping for your convenience and this amazing home is located on a premium corner lot that backs up to common area for additional privacy. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 E Chanute Pass have any available units?
1614 E Chanute Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 E Chanute Pass have?
Some of 1614 E Chanute Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 E Chanute Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1614 E Chanute Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 E Chanute Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1614 E Chanute Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1614 E Chanute Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1614 E Chanute Pass offers parking.
Does 1614 E Chanute Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 E Chanute Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 E Chanute Pass have a pool?
No, 1614 E Chanute Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1614 E Chanute Pass have accessible units?
No, 1614 E Chanute Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 E Chanute Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 E Chanute Pass has units with dishwashers.
