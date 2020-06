Amenities

Available 03/15/19 Ahwatukee 3/2 near Desert Vista HS - Property Id: 89450



Great single level, 3/2, new carpet, new paint, new master bath and updated hall bath. Kyrene Schools are nearby and DV High School is within walking distance. Close to Pecos Road. Mountain Park Ranch amenities. Really nice property. Call to see the house in person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89450

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4741642)