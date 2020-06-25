15636 S 7TH Street

Amenities

Beautiful Mountain Top Home in Eagle Ridge! Rare mountain top home with NO interior steps anywhere inside & even has a zero entry master shower. Use Walk-in Master shower for a dog wash with the wet area, bench, hand sprayer & easily remove hair with the Ebbe drain. Home sits on nearly a half acre with sprawling mountain views. Recent updates include New Roof, Remodeled Master Bath, Wood Look Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms, Refinished Cabinetry, Paint & More. Kitchen overlooks great room creating the perfect entertaining space. Awesome outdoor living w/ spacious covered patio, gazebo w/Cable/tv, artificial turf, pavers, bocce ball/horseshoe game court, gas fire pit & don't forget about those VIEWS! Top rated Kyrene Schools & Desert Vista High School. Agent is related to seller.