All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15636 S 7TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15636 S 7TH Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

15636 S 7TH Street

15636 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15636 South 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
Beautiful Mountain Top Home in Eagle Ridge! Rare mountain top home with NO interior steps anywhere inside & even has a zero entry master shower. Use Walk-in Master shower for a dog wash with the wet area, bench, hand sprayer & easily remove hair with the Ebbe drain. Home sits on nearly a half acre with sprawling mountain views. Recent updates include New Roof, Remodeled Master Bath, Wood Look Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms, Refinished Cabinetry, Paint & More. Kitchen overlooks great room creating the perfect entertaining space. Awesome outdoor living w/ spacious covered patio, gazebo w/Cable/tv, artificial turf, pavers, bocce ball/horseshoe game court, gas fire pit & don't forget about those VIEWS! Top rated Kyrene Schools & Desert Vista High School. Agent is related to seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15636 S 7TH Street have any available units?
15636 S 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15636 S 7TH Street have?
Some of 15636 S 7TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15636 S 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15636 S 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15636 S 7TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15636 S 7TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 15636 S 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15636 S 7TH Street offers parking.
Does 15636 S 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15636 S 7TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15636 S 7TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15636 S 7TH Street has a pool.
Does 15636 S 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15636 S 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15636 S 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15636 S 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College