Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Location in awesome, golf course neighborhood super close to great dining & freeway! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Newer AC! Brick fireplace in large living room! Breakfast bar in eat in kitchen with all kitchen appliances included! Inside laundry with washer and dryer! Tile in all of the right places! good sized rooms! Nice lot with Mature Citrus Trees! Huge back yard for playing, gardening, exercising pets.