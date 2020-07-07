15214 N 28th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/982ba65053 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom features a large open floor plan and wood, marble and tile flooring throughout the home. The kitchen includes gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom made cabinets. The master bedroom includes a huge walk in closet while the master bathroom features a separate shower and tub as well as double sinks in the vanity with more cabinet space! Out back features a covered patio perfect for entertaining that looks out onto the large back yard and private pool with a water slide! Washer&dryer are included! Monthly landscaping and pool service included Located near shopping, restaurants and Palomino Park! Storage unit not included. Owner willing to consider dog under 25 lbs and under, no more than 1 dog, no cat 2 Car Garage Covered Patio Double Sink Vanity Fire Place Granite Counter Tops Kitchen Island Marble Flooring Multiple Ovens Pool Slide Private Pool Private Spa Range Oven/Gas Separate Bedroom Exit Seperate Shower And Tub Tile Flooring Walk In Master Bedroom Closet Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring