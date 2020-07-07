All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15214 N 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15214 N 28th St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:32 PM

15214 N 28th St

15214 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15214 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/982ba65053 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom features a large open floor plan and wood, marble and tile flooring throughout the home. The kitchen includes gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom made cabinets. The master bedroom includes a huge walk in closet while the master bathroom features a separate shower and tub as well as double sinks in the vanity with more cabinet space! Out back features a covered patio perfect for entertaining that looks out onto the large back yard and private pool with a water slide! Washer&dryer are included! Monthly landscaping and pool service included Located near shopping, restaurants and Palomino Park! Storage unit not included. Owner willing to consider dog under 25 lbs and under, no more than 1 dog, no cat 2 Car Garage Covered Patio Double Sink Vanity Fire Place Granite Counter Tops Kitchen Island Marble Flooring Multiple Ovens Pool Slide Private Pool Private Spa Range Oven/Gas Separate Bedroom Exit Seperate Shower And Tub Tile Flooring Walk In Master Bedroom Closet Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15214 N 28th St have any available units?
15214 N 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15214 N 28th St have?
Some of 15214 N 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15214 N 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
15214 N 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15214 N 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15214 N 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 15214 N 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 15214 N 28th St offers parking.
Does 15214 N 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15214 N 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15214 N 28th St have a pool?
Yes, 15214 N 28th St has a pool.
Does 15214 N 28th St have accessible units?
No, 15214 N 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15214 N 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15214 N 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College