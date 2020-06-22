All apartments in Phoenix
14833 S 14th Pl
14833 S 14th Pl

14833 South 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14833 South 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5 Bed, 3 Bath (one bedroom and full bath downstairs), upgraded kitchen, family room, dining room, and living room. Large master suite with deck overlooking mountain. Separate tub and shower, large walk in closet. Rental includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Pool and landscape service also included. Back yard has awesome pool, BBQ, Beehive fireplace, and grassy area. Great location, walking distance to elementary and middle school, and walk to the Foothills Village. Near South Mountain Park, golf, and the YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14833 S 14th Pl have any available units?
14833 S 14th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14833 S 14th Pl have?
Some of 14833 S 14th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14833 S 14th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14833 S 14th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14833 S 14th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14833 S 14th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14833 S 14th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14833 S 14th Pl does offer parking.
Does 14833 S 14th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14833 S 14th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14833 S 14th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14833 S 14th Pl has a pool.
Does 14833 S 14th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14833 S 14th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14833 S 14th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14833 S 14th Pl has units with dishwashers.
