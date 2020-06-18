14435 North 38th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

READY TO GO!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath home. Will be updated with brand new neutral carpet before move in, 18'' tile in kitchen. Very Large laundry room off garage with washer dryer. Kitchen with Granite countertops, Hickory cabinets, GORGEOUS Samsung refrigerator, Stainless appliances, and huge breakfast bar. Both baths have been remodeled with tiled shower areas and granite counters. Nice-sized bedrooms w ceiling fans. Master Bedroom is ensuite with 3/4 tiled bath. Tub/shower in hall bath. Lovely two-tone paint. FULL LENGTH covered patio opens to beautiful grassy yard. Oversized 14X 16 shed on slab could be a workshop, art studio, you name it! Mostly Dual pane windows! RV Gate. So convenient to Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Hwy 51. SMALL DOG OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL.



Please email jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.



To view the property ( Self Showing)

1. Make an account with rently.com

2. Provide day and time for viewing.

3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.

4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.