Phoenix, AZ
14435 North 38th Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

14435 North 38th Place

14435 North 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14435 North 38th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
READY TO GO!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath home. Will be updated with brand new neutral carpet before move in, 18'' tile in kitchen. Very Large laundry room off garage with washer dryer. Kitchen with Granite countertops, Hickory cabinets, GORGEOUS Samsung refrigerator, Stainless appliances, and huge breakfast bar. Both baths have been remodeled with tiled shower areas and granite counters. Nice-sized bedrooms w ceiling fans. Master Bedroom is ensuite with 3/4 tiled bath. Tub/shower in hall bath. Lovely two-tone paint. FULL LENGTH covered patio opens to beautiful grassy yard. Oversized 14X 16 shed on slab could be a workshop, art studio, you name it! Mostly Dual pane windows! RV Gate. So convenient to Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Hwy 51. SMALL DOG OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL.

Please email jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

To view the property ( Self Showing)
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.
Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 North 38th Place have any available units?
14435 North 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 North 38th Place have?
Some of 14435 North 38th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 North 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14435 North 38th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 North 38th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14435 North 38th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14435 North 38th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14435 North 38th Place offers parking.
Does 14435 North 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14435 North 38th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 North 38th Place have a pool?
No, 14435 North 38th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14435 North 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 14435 North 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 North 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 North 38th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
