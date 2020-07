Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Historic Garfield neighborhood. Large kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance. Tastefully decorated and completely furnished with a queen bed in each room. Very close to downtown phoenix and Roosevelt art district. Close to multiple hospitals including Phoenix Children's, Valleywise, and Banner University. 3 Month minimum lease.



*This rental is only available fully furnished. Available now!