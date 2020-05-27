All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14223 N 38TH Street

14223 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14223 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you'll find stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpet in the cozy bedrooms, along with recessed lighting throughout, and an open, spacious layout that keeps the entire home feeling welcome and bright. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14223 N 38TH Street have any available units?
14223 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14223 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 14223 N 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14223 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14223 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14223 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14223 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14223 N 38TH Street offer parking?
No, 14223 N 38TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 14223 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14223 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14223 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 14223 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14223 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14223 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14223 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14223 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.

