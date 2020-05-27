14223 N 38TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you'll find stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpet in the cozy bedrooms, along with recessed lighting throughout, and an open, spacious layout that keeps the entire home feeling welcome and bright. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside!