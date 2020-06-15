All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard

1422 West Mclellan Boulevard · (602) 687-0628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1422 West Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2201 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming home with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and large windows all around providing abundant natural lighting. Inviting foyer with beautiful wood tile flooring flowing into spacious living area, fireplace in the living room with views to the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances, white cabinetry, and quartz counters. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite complete with double sinks, and a walk-in shower with beautifully updated backsplash. The backyard has a beautiful sparking fenced play pool with a covered patio. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have any available units?
1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have?
Some of 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
