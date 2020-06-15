1422 W MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Charming home with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and large windows all around providing abundant natural lighting. Inviting foyer with beautiful wood tile flooring flowing into spacious living area, fireplace in the living room with views to the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances, white cabinetry, and quartz counters. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite complete with double sinks, and a walk-in shower with beautifully updated backsplash. The backyard has a beautiful sparking fenced play pool with a covered patio. Schedule your showing today!