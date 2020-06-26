All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1411 W WELDON Avenue

1411 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1411 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Boutique complex offers units featuring an industrial loft theme complete with modern, gray, stained concrete floors throughout; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliance; white cabinetry and stainless steel open storage shelving throughout the kitchen; bright white subway tile in the kitchen and the bath; designer fixtures and lighting; in-unit washer/dryer and 2-inch white, wood blinds throughout. Pictures are of a MODEL unit in the adjoining building, your floor plan will differ. Complex is pet-friendly pending community manager's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 W WELDON Avenue have any available units?
1411 W WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 W WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 1411 W WELDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 W WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W WELDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 W WELDON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1411 W WELDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1411 W WELDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1411 W WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 W WELDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1411 W WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1411 W WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1411 W WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 W WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
