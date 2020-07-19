13820 S 41st Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

RENT-TO-OWN! A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in this Townes community at the heart of the South Mountain Foothills only comes around once in a great while. This area of Ahwatukee is popular for the features and size that you get for your hard earned money. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and numerous windows bring in lots of natural lighting. The flagstone patio with flower beds is easily accessible from the spacious living or family room. Travel upstairs for a comfortable split floor plan with master opposite from the others. Looking for pool access? This community has 3 sparkling pools to choose from, plus parks, restaurants and shopping is just a short distance away! Needs some TLC! Seller is motivated! NO NEED FOR BANK FINANCING!