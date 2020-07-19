All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13820 S 41st Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13820 S 41st Way
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

13820 S 41st Way

13820 South 41st Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13820 South 41st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
RENT-TO-OWN! A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in this Townes community at the heart of the South Mountain Foothills only comes around once in a great while. This area of Ahwatukee is popular for the features and size that you get for your hard earned money. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and numerous windows bring in lots of natural lighting. The flagstone patio with flower beds is easily accessible from the spacious living or family room. Travel upstairs for a comfortable split floor plan with master opposite from the others. Looking for pool access? This community has 3 sparkling pools to choose from, plus parks, restaurants and shopping is just a short distance away! Needs some TLC! Seller is motivated! NO NEED FOR BANK FINANCING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13820 S 41st Way have any available units?
13820 S 41st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13820 S 41st Way have?
Some of 13820 S 41st Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13820 S 41st Way currently offering any rent specials?
13820 S 41st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13820 S 41st Way pet-friendly?
No, 13820 S 41st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13820 S 41st Way offer parking?
No, 13820 S 41st Way does not offer parking.
Does 13820 S 41st Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13820 S 41st Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13820 S 41st Way have a pool?
Yes, 13820 S 41st Way has a pool.
Does 13820 S 41st Way have accessible units?
No, 13820 S 41st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13820 S 41st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13820 S 41st Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College