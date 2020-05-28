Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13419 S 48th Dr #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13419 S 48th Dr #A
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13419 S 48th Dr #A
13419 South 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13419 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5108709)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A have any available units?
13419 S 48th Dr #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 13419 S 48th Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
13419 S 48th Dr #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 S 48th Dr #A pet-friendly?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A offer parking?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A does not offer parking.
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A have a pool?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A does not have a pool.
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A have accessible units?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 S 48th Dr #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 S 48th Dr #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College