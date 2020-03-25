All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1332 E LA SALLE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1332 E LA SALLE Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

1332 E LA SALLE Street

1332 East La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1332 East La Salle Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Welcome to 1332 E La Salle! A home in a tucked away neighborhood that is quickly developing! With many new constructions being built all around it! The home itself has been newly renovated with new paint, roof, and AC. Enjoy the gas oven/range, large rooms with TILE THROUGHOUT, and fans in every room. Not to mention the best part which is the luscious grass yard front and back with many trees and bushes! Perfect for PETS! On top of that, property is right next to the major school districts in the area, to include South Mountain Community College. Only minutes away from all the major freeways to take you anywhere you need. Combine that with the South Mountain Hiking Trails just down the street. Longer Lease will mean Lower Rent. Pictures May Not Reflect Current Condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 E LA SALLE Street have any available units?
1332 E LA SALLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 E LA SALLE Street have?
Some of 1332 E LA SALLE Street's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 E LA SALLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1332 E LA SALLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 E LA SALLE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 E LA SALLE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1332 E LA SALLE Street offer parking?
No, 1332 E LA SALLE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1332 E LA SALLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 E LA SALLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 E LA SALLE Street have a pool?
No, 1332 E LA SALLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1332 E LA SALLE Street have accessible units?
No, 1332 E LA SALLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 E LA SALLE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 E LA SALLE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College