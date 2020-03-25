1332 E LA SALLE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Welcome to 1332 E La Salle! A home in a tucked away neighborhood that is quickly developing! With many new constructions being built all around it! The home itself has been newly renovated with new paint, roof, and AC. Enjoy the gas oven/range, large rooms with TILE THROUGHOUT, and fans in every room. Not to mention the best part which is the luscious grass yard front and back with many trees and bushes! Perfect for PETS! On top of that, property is right next to the major school districts in the area, to include South Mountain Community College. Only minutes away from all the major freeways to take you anywhere you need. Combine that with the South Mountain Hiking Trails just down the street. Longer Lease will mean Lower Rent. Pictures May Not Reflect Current Condition.