Phoenix, AZ
13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue

13251 North Victor Hugo Avenue · (480) 409-4844
Location

13251 North Victor Hugo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Chateau Thierry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,050

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL!This is a vacation paradise in the middle of Phoenix. Just at the base of Shadow Mountain and the Shadow Mountain Preserve. True Oasis on 1/3 Acre Lot. This is a fully renovated home with a guest house added in 2012. The fresh light colors, wide, white shutters and casual comfortable vibe create the perfect ambiance for a great vacation experience, corporate retreat or relocation property. This resort home is located in a great family neighborhood, 15 minutes north of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and access to everything Arizona that you will want to visit. You can venture out, or just stay home in the mini resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue have any available units?
13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue has a unit available for $10,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue have?
Some of 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue has a pool.
Does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
