13251 N VICTOR HUGO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL!This is a vacation paradise in the middle of Phoenix. Just at the base of Shadow Mountain and the Shadow Mountain Preserve. True Oasis on 1/3 Acre Lot. This is a fully renovated home with a guest house added in 2012. The fresh light colors, wide, white shutters and casual comfortable vibe create the perfect ambiance for a great vacation experience, corporate retreat or relocation property. This resort home is located in a great family neighborhood, 15 minutes north of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and access to everything Arizona that you will want to visit. You can venture out, or just stay home in the mini resort.