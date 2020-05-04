1322 W Taylor St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently replaced kitchen cabinets, appliances, A/C unit,new roofing, flooring, fixtures and ceiling fans, and large storage shed. The yard has been completely redone, convenient stacked indoor washer and dryer space. Fencing wall provides great privacy, back yard has nice patio area, shade trees, and concrete slab. Call today for showing or apply online, won't last long!



Application requirements:

Background check $40/adult

Verified: Rental, Employment/Income, Credit and Criminal History

Security Deposit: $1,100 refundable

Documentation Fee: $250(non-refundable)

Phoenix 2.3% rental tax will be added to monthly rent



Call for showings: Ben 602-301-7037

Apply online: www northpointam.com



Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver

Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing

**Equal Housing Opportunity**



Ben Goman

Northpoint Asset Management

602-301-7037

Lease Terms 12 months.

Available Now