1322 W Taylor St

Amenities
Recently replaced kitchen cabinets, appliances, A/C unit,new roofing, flooring, fixtures and ceiling fans, and large storage shed. The yard has been completely redone, convenient stacked indoor washer and dryer space. Fencing wall provides great privacy, back yard has nice patio area, shade trees, and concrete slab. Call today for showing or apply online, won't last long!
Application requirements:
Background check $40/adult
Verified: Rental, Employment/Income, Credit and Criminal History
Security Deposit: $1,100 refundable
Documentation Fee: $250(non-refundable)
Phoenix 2.3% rental tax will be added to monthly rent
Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**
Lease Terms 12 months.
Available Now