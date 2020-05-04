All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1322 W Taylor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1322 W Taylor St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

1322 W Taylor St

1322 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1322 West Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently replaced kitchen cabinets, appliances, A/C unit,new roofing, flooring, fixtures and ceiling fans, and large storage shed. The yard has been completely redone, convenient stacked indoor washer and dryer space. Fencing wall provides great privacy, back yard has nice patio area, shade trees, and concrete slab. Call today for showing or apply online, won't last long!

Application requirements:
Background check $40/adult
Verified: Rental, Employment/Income, Credit and Criminal History
Security Deposit: $1,100 refundable
Documentation Fee: $250(non-refundable)
Phoenix 2.3% rental tax will be added to monthly rent

Call for showings: Ben 602-301-7037
Apply online: www northpointam.com

Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Ben Goman
Northpoint Asset Management
602-301-7037
Lease Terms 12 months.
Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 W Taylor St have any available units?
1322 W Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 W Taylor St have?
Some of 1322 W Taylor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 W Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
1322 W Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 W Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 W Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 1322 W Taylor St offer parking?
No, 1322 W Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 1322 W Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 W Taylor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 W Taylor St have a pool?
No, 1322 W Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 1322 W Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 1322 W Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 W Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 W Taylor St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College