1311 E Palo Verde Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool elevator fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system elevator pool

Please watch the video before scheduling a showing. Three bedroom, three bath with pool in North Central Phoenix. Located near 14th Street and Bethany Home. Large spacious family room with fireplace and den located off the kitchen. Updated appliances, alarm system ready. Located in the coveted Madison Elementary School District. It is convenient to SR-51 and minutes away from shopping. Pets OK. Rent $2,199/mo +4% tax/admin, $2,199 security deposit, $250 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. Minimum 600 credit score, 3x income/rent, $55 application fee (all adults 18 and over), $150 one time admin fee. Watch the video and book a showing at rentwithwalter.com or showjojo.com/walterm/gallery. Video link https://youtu.be/kC1enh3Kfik