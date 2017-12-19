All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

1311 E Palo Verde Drive

1311 East Palo Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 East Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
elevator
pool
Please watch the video before scheduling a showing. Three bedroom, three bath with pool in North Central Phoenix. Located near 14th Street and Bethany Home. Large spacious family room with fireplace and den located off the kitchen. Updated appliances, alarm system ready. Located in the coveted Madison Elementary School District. It is convenient to SR-51 and minutes away from shopping. Pets OK. Rent $2,199/mo +4% tax/admin, $2,199 security deposit, $250 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. Minimum 600 credit score, 3x income/rent, $55 application fee (all adults 18 and over), $150 one time admin fee. Watch the video and book a showing at rentwithwalter.com or showjojo.com/walterm/gallery. Video link https://youtu.be/kC1enh3Kfik

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive have any available units?
1311 E Palo Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive have?
Some of 1311 E Palo Verde Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 E Palo Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 E Palo Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 E Palo Verde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 E Palo Verde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive offer parking?
No, 1311 E Palo Verde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 E Palo Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1311 E Palo Verde Drive has a pool.
Does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 E Palo Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 E Palo Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 E Palo Verde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

