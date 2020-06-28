1307 North 44th Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath charming Townhouse in Camelback East. Spacious kitchen with built in cooktop, stainless steel island hood/vent and backsplash. Upgraded wet bar with cabinets. Large bedrooms with spacious closets. Master bedroom with upgraded bath and separate vanity area. Wood and tile throughout downstairs. Clubhouse &Rec Room. Community Pool. Assigned parking space. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and walking distance from highly rated grade school. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Cats & dogs < 25 lbs with owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



