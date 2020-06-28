All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1307 North 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1307 North 44th Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:06 PM

1307 North 44th Street

1307 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1307 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath charming Townhouse in Camelback East. Spacious kitchen with built in cooktop, stainless steel island hood/vent and backsplash. Upgraded wet bar with cabinets. Large bedrooms with spacious closets. Master bedroom with upgraded bath and separate vanity area. Wood and tile throughout downstairs. Clubhouse &Rec Room. Community Pool. Assigned parking space. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and walking distance from highly rated grade school. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Cats & dogs < 25 lbs with owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 North 44th Street have any available units?
1307 North 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 North 44th Street have?
Some of 1307 North 44th Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 North 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 North 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 North 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 North 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1307 North 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1307 North 44th Street offers parking.
Does 1307 North 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 North 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 North 44th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1307 North 44th Street has a pool.
Does 1307 North 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 North 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 North 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 North 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College