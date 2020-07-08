1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Gorgeous Fully Remodeled Home located 1 mile from I-17, close to Downtown at the Melrose District, on a quiet and safe block. Walking distance to the light rail. This centrally located home was counts with neutral interior and exterior paint, upgraded kitchen with a nice size island bar, plenty of cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in all the high traffic areas of house. Dual pane windows replaced new in 2015 and celling fans and all rooms for energy efficiency. The back yard has very nice size cover patio with ceiling fans a storage shed next to the grass area. Come and see it today,