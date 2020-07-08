All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue

1301 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1301 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous Fully Remodeled Home located 1 mile from I-17, close to Downtown at the Melrose District, on a quiet and safe block. Walking distance to the light rail. This centrally located home was counts with neutral interior and exterior paint, upgraded kitchen with a nice size island bar, plenty of cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in all the high traffic areas of house. Dual pane windows replaced new in 2015 and celling fans and all rooms for energy efficiency. The back yard has very nice size cover patio with ceiling fans a storage shed next to the grass area. Come and see it today,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 W HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

