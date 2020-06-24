12801 South 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Ahwatukee
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Attention: Age Restricted Home (55 or older)!! - Property Id: 105193
This Lovely 4Bd 2B Ahwatukee ADULT Community (AGE RESTRICTED 55 AND OLDER) home is going to be available April 1st! Single story home boasts both a living and family room area with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large eat in kitchen with bay window and energy efficient Pella dual pane windows. No fuss no grass lawn and close to restaurants and shops. Renter can use Ahwatukee Recreational Center for an additional monthly fee. Non Smoking Home. Hurry as this home won't last long on the rental market. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105193 Property Id 105193
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4806760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12801 S 40th Pl have any available units?
12801 S 40th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 S 40th Pl have?
Some of 12801 S 40th Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 S 40th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12801 S 40th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.