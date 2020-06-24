All apartments in Phoenix
12801 S 40th Pl

12801 South 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12801 South 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Attention: Age Restricted Home (55 or older)!! - Property Id: 105193

This Lovely 4Bd 2B Ahwatukee ADULT Community (AGE RESTRICTED 55 AND OLDER) home is going to be available April 1st! Single story home boasts both a living and family room area with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large eat in kitchen with bay window and energy efficient Pella dual pane windows. No fuss no grass lawn and close to restaurants and shops. Renter can use Ahwatukee Recreational Center for an additional monthly fee. Non Smoking Home. Hurry as this home won't last long on the rental market.
Property Id 105193

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 S 40th Pl have any available units?
12801 S 40th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 S 40th Pl have?
Some of 12801 S 40th Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Is 12801 S 40th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12801 S 40th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 S 40th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12801 S 40th Pl is not pet friendly.
Does 12801 S 40th Pl offer parking?
No, 12801 S 40th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12801 S 40th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 S 40th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 S 40th Pl have a pool?
No, 12801 S 40th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12801 S 40th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12801 S 40th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 S 40th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 S 40th Pl has units with dishwashers.
