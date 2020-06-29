1225 E RANCHO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fully Furnished Indoor/Outdoor living, Haver Architecture, Highly upgraded, secluded 3 BR 2 Bath property in the North Central 7th street, 16th street, Camelback Restaurant/Entertainment District.2 sets of French doors and Master Bedroom open to the covered wrap around patio with gas Fireplace & TV. Gorgeous indoor fireplace and bar with wood finished vaulted ceiling. Granite Counter tops, SS appliances including Gas Range/Oven. Too many upgrades to list.Inquire about shorter and longer lease terms and conditions.