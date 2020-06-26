1209 W SOLANO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

An oasis in the city. 3 bed, 2 bath mid-century home surrounded by lush and mature landscaping. Home has been lovingly updated to combine modern upgrades with vintage touches. Original low maintenance concrete floors throughout. This house is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The living room has a wall of windows to showcase the almost half acre lot.The rent includes flood irrigation and landscaping service, so the yard is low maintenance for the tenant and ready to enjoy. Split floor plan, which features a large master with outdoor access, two closets and an updated bathroom with granite counter and new subway tile shower. 2 of the 3 bedrooms feature direct access to the back patio and fire-pit. Bright, sunny kitchen features vintage charm with modern appliances including an oversize french door fridge, dishwasher, and convection oven. Walk-in pantry and extra cabinets are an added bonus. Washer and Dryer are provided.



The mature landscape includes towering pecan trees, orange and grapefruit fruit trees, figs and bananas. There is plenty of room to play, garden and enjoy.



The 1957 Yellowstone aluminum trailer in the backyard is available to use as an office, art studio or additional storage storage. The trailer is rustic, but it does have a brand new roof (May 2019).



Brand new AC (June 2019), lots of shade and SRP will make your utility bills low!



This home is located in the popular central corridor and is convenient to restaurants, shopping, airport and highways.