Phoenix, AZ
1209 W SOLANO Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

1209 W SOLANO Drive

1209 West Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1209 West Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunview Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
An oasis in the city. 3 bed, 2 bath mid-century home surrounded by lush and mature landscaping. Home has been lovingly updated to combine modern upgrades with vintage touches. Original low maintenance concrete floors throughout. This house is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The living room has a wall of windows to showcase the almost half acre lot.The rent includes flood irrigation and landscaping service, so the yard is low maintenance for the tenant and ready to enjoy. Split floor plan, which features a large master with outdoor access, two closets and an updated bathroom with granite counter and new subway tile shower. 2 of the 3 bedrooms feature direct access to the back patio and fire-pit. Bright, sunny kitchen features vintage charm with modern appliances including an oversize french door fridge, dishwasher, and convection oven. Walk-in pantry and extra cabinets are an added bonus. Washer and Dryer are provided.

The mature landscape includes towering pecan trees, orange and grapefruit fruit trees, figs and bananas. There is plenty of room to play, garden and enjoy.

The 1957 Yellowstone aluminum trailer in the backyard is available to use as an office, art studio or additional storage storage. The trailer is rustic, but it does have a brand new roof (May 2019).

Brand new AC (June 2019), lots of shade and SRP will make your utility bills low!

This home is located in the popular central corridor and is convenient to restaurants, shopping, airport and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 W SOLANO Drive have any available units?
1209 W SOLANO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 W SOLANO Drive have?
Some of 1209 W SOLANO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 W SOLANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 W SOLANO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 W SOLANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1209 W SOLANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1209 W SOLANO Drive offer parking?
No, 1209 W SOLANO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1209 W SOLANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 W SOLANO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 W SOLANO Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 W SOLANO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 W SOLANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 W SOLANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 W SOLANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 W SOLANO Drive has units with dishwashers.
