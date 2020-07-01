All apartments in Phoenix
1142 E GARFIELD Street

1142 East Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1142 East Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home, nestled in the highly sought after Garfield Neighborhood District has been professionally remodeled and updated. Almost everything about the interior is new, including LED lighting throughout, and ready for you to call it home. Both front and back porch areas have been remodeled and designed as well. The xeriscape design allows for beautiful greenery with minimal effort. This home is a true gem in Downtown Phoenix for all of your entertainment and leisurely needs as well as walking distance to Welcome Diner and Gallo Blanco. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 E GARFIELD Street have any available units?
1142 E GARFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 E GARFIELD Street have?
Some of 1142 E GARFIELD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 E GARFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1142 E GARFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 E GARFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1142 E GARFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1142 E GARFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1142 E GARFIELD Street offers parking.
Does 1142 E GARFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 E GARFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 E GARFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 1142 E GARFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1142 E GARFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 1142 E GARFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 E GARFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 E GARFIELD Street has units with dishwashers.

