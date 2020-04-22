All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1107 West Roosevelt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1107 West Roosevelt Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:53 PM

1107 West Roosevelt Street

1107 West Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1107 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Click on the link below for a fully Interactive 3D Tour of the home**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WaZQtUbdh7x

Fully Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Guest House Being Rented Out Separately From The Main House In Front. New Tile Flooring Throughout, 6 Panel Interior Doors, White Cabinets with Dark Hardward, Gray Two Tone Paint, Custom Tile Work in Tub/Shower, and New Light Fixtures! This Unit Has All You Need!! Location Close To Down Town, Shopping, Dining, Freeways, And So Much More!! Call To View!! Water, Sewer, and Trash included in Rent!

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com
Call (480) 568-2666
To view all of my available properties visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 West Roosevelt Street have any available units?
1107 West Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 West Roosevelt Street have?
Some of 1107 West Roosevelt Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 West Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 West Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 West Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 West Roosevelt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1107 West Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 1107 West Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1107 West Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 West Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 West Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 1107 West Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 West Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 West Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 West Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 West Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College