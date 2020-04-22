1107 West Roosevelt Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Click on the link below for a fully Interactive 3D Tour of the home**



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WaZQtUbdh7x



Fully Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Guest House Being Rented Out Separately From The Main House In Front. New Tile Flooring Throughout, 6 Panel Interior Doors, White Cabinets with Dark Hardward, Gray Two Tone Paint, Custom Tile Work in Tub/Shower, and New Light Fixtures! This Unit Has All You Need!! Location Close To Down Town, Shopping, Dining, Freeways, And So Much More!! Call To View!! Water, Sewer, and Trash included in Rent!



Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com

Call (480) 568-2666

To view all of my available properties visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.