11010 W PIERSON Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEST DEAL AROUND... Bonus value of over $200 per month. Rent includes the rental sales tax, landscaping service & pest control service. Move in ready, just bring your belongings. This rental has the upgrades you are looking for. You simply enjoy living in this well appointed home which includes a bright, freshly painted interior with open loft upstairs, granite counter tops and surround sound downstairs in the living room. Master bath has separate shower and large tub to soak away the day. Garage has epoxy flooring. Fantastic location, corner lot and next to the baseball spring training facility. Close to shopping and freeways. This one will not last, don't delay give us a call to schedule your showing today!