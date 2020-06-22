All apartments in Phoenix
11010 W PIERSON Street
11010 W PIERSON Street

11010 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11010 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
BEST DEAL AROUND... Bonus value of over $200 per month. Rent includes the rental sales tax, landscaping service & pest control service. Move in ready, just bring your belongings. This rental has the upgrades you are looking for. You simply enjoy living in this well appointed home which includes a bright, freshly painted interior with open loft upstairs, granite counter tops and surround sound downstairs in the living room. Master bath has separate shower and large tub to soak away the day. Garage has epoxy flooring. Fantastic location, corner lot and next to the baseball spring training facility. Close to shopping and freeways. This one will not last, don't delay give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11010 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
11010 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11010 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 11010 W PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11010 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
11010 W PIERSON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 11010 W PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11010 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 11010 W PIERSON Street does offer parking.
Does 11010 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11010 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 11010 W PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 11010 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 11010 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11010 W PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
