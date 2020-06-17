All apartments in Phoenix
10810 North 10th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

10810 North 10th Street

10810 North 10th Street · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10810 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This open and bright Spanish style home has so much to offer! This great layout welcomes you to each room and features unique areas such as a sunken living room, raised dining room and raised, sectioned off fireplace area ideal for enjoying cozy nights with a hot tea and crackling fire! Another thing to love is all the big windows throughout the home that provide the perfect amount of natural lighting when desired. Enjoy your well-shaded patio and surrounding trees for some fresh air and a nice view. Also, a huge bonus... water, trash and basic cable included in rent!!!! This home has it all, schedule your showing today!

One small dog welcomed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 North 10th Street have any available units?
10810 North 10th Street has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10810 North 10th Street have?
Some of 10810 North 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10810 North 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10810 North 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10810 North 10th Street offer parking?
No, 10810 North 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10810 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 North 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 North 10th Street have a pool?
No, 10810 North 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10810 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 10810 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 North 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
