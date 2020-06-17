10810 North 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This open and bright Spanish style home has so much to offer! This great layout welcomes you to each room and features unique areas such as a sunken living room, raised dining room and raised, sectioned off fireplace area ideal for enjoying cozy nights with a hot tea and crackling fire! Another thing to love is all the big windows throughout the home that provide the perfect amount of natural lighting when desired. Enjoy your well-shaded patio and surrounding trees for some fresh air and a nice view. Also, a huge bonus... water, trash and basic cable included in rent!!!! This home has it all, schedule your showing today!



One small dog welcomed.



