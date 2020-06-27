All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 108 East Royal Palm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
108 East Royal Palm Road
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

108 East Royal Palm Road

108 East Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

108 East Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This house is right off the Central Bridle Path close to the Arizona canal in a very nice neighborhood with mature trees and friendly neighbors.

The house has recently been repainted with beautiful tile floors throughout. It has covered parking, a laundry room, fireplace, and a large front and back yard.

There is a rented studio guest room attached to the back of the house which is currently rented. It has a separate entrance, but the back porch/ yard and carport will be shared.

(RLNE5027341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 East Royal Palm Road have any available units?
108 East Royal Palm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 East Royal Palm Road have?
Some of 108 East Royal Palm Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 East Royal Palm Road currently offering any rent specials?
108 East Royal Palm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 East Royal Palm Road pet-friendly?
No, 108 East Royal Palm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 108 East Royal Palm Road offer parking?
Yes, 108 East Royal Palm Road offers parking.
Does 108 East Royal Palm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 East Royal Palm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 East Royal Palm Road have a pool?
No, 108 East Royal Palm Road does not have a pool.
Does 108 East Royal Palm Road have accessible units?
No, 108 East Royal Palm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 108 East Royal Palm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 East Royal Palm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College