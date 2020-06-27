108 East Royal Palm Road

Amenities
This house is right off the Central Bridle Path close to the Arizona canal in a very nice neighborhood with mature trees and friendly neighbors.
The house has recently been repainted with beautiful tile floors throughout. It has covered parking, a laundry room, fireplace, and a large front and back yard.
There is a rented studio guest room attached to the back of the house which is currently rented. It has a separate entrance, but the back porch/ yard and carport will be shared.
(RLNE5027341)