Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16513 W Portland Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

16513 W Portland Street

16513 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Goodyear
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

16513 West Portland Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
This exceptional new residence in Portland on the Park is true comfort for the urban dweller! Luxuriate in the modern, industrial feel of this fabulous, fully furnished 1 bed condo that offers all you would expect from 5 star living. Lofted ceilings, Bosch stainless appliance, quartz countertops, and engineered hardwood floors just to name a few. All utilities are included.
Relax and hang out in the upscale living room enjoying your 55&quot; TV. Wonderful views of Portland Place from the floor to ceiling windows. You will enjoy the spa-like master bathroom just calling you to relax. At the end of the day, retreat to the master bedroom that has a comfy king size bed and private TV. Private assigned parking in the community garage on the same level as your condo for true convenience.
The stunning, meticulously maintained community of Portland on the Park offers a rooftop lounge with 360 degree views of the city, mountains and Hance Park and Japanese Friendship garden. Slip into the resort-like heated pool, or kick back in front of the 80&quot; Outdoor TV, BBQ gas grills, and outdoor gas fire pit. Extensive fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, and separate exercise studio with several on demand classes in yoga, training, and more.
Walking distance to the lightrail for easy access to all of the fantastic and eclectic restaurants, shopping and entertainment midtown and downtown Phoenix have to offer. Dont miss the chance to experience a real live-work-play environment in this short term, fully furnished gem in downtown Phoenix!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16513 W Portland Street have any available units?
16513 W Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16513 W Portland Street have?
Some of 16513 W Portland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16513 W Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
16513 W Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16513 W Portland Street pet-friendly?
No, 16513 W Portland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16513 W Portland Street offer parking?
Yes, 16513 W Portland Street offers parking.
Does 16513 W Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16513 W Portland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16513 W Portland Street have a pool?
Yes, 16513 W Portland Street has a pool.
Does 16513 W Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 16513 W Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16513 W Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16513 W Portland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16513 W Portland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16513 W Portland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
