16513 W Portland Street

This exceptional new residence in Portland on the Park is true comfort for the urban dweller! Luxuriate in the modern, industrial feel of this fabulous, fully furnished 1 bed condo that offers all you would expect from 5 star living. Lofted ceilings, Bosch stainless appliance, quartz countertops, and engineered hardwood floors just to name a few. All utilities are included.

Relax and hang out in the upscale living room enjoying your 55" TV. Wonderful views of Portland Place from the floor to ceiling windows. You will enjoy the spa-like master bathroom just calling you to relax. At the end of the day, retreat to the master bedroom that has a comfy king size bed and private TV. Private assigned parking in the community garage on the same level as your condo for true convenience.

The stunning, meticulously maintained community of Portland on the Park offers a rooftop lounge with 360 degree views of the city, mountains and Hance Park and Japanese Friendship garden. Slip into the resort-like heated pool, or kick back in front of the 80" Outdoor TV, BBQ gas grills, and outdoor gas fire pit. Extensive fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, and separate exercise studio with several on demand classes in yoga, training, and more.

Walking distance to the lightrail for easy access to all of the fantastic and eclectic restaurants, shopping and entertainment midtown and downtown Phoenix have to offer. Dont miss the chance to experience a real live-work-play environment in this short term, fully furnished gem in downtown Phoenix!