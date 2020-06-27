All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

15372 W PIERSON Street

15372 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

15372 West Pierson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Over 4700 sq ft in a great area! Custom tile entry opens up to Formal living room, Dining room & Family room * BIG open eat-in kitchen features granite slab counters & back-splash, Kitchen Island with breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances including B/I microwave, gas stove & dishwasher, pantry* Entertainment niche & fireplace with file hearth & face in family room * Master features a separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet * Decorator niches * Jack & Jill FULL bath upstairs with dual sinks * Multi zone a/c's * Shutters t/o * Full length covered patio * Easy maintenance landscape * $40.00 application fee per adult $200.00 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2295 security deposit for qualified tenants $250.00 fee per pet w/ owner approval. Information deemed reliable not guaranteed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15372 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
15372 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15372 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 15372 W PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15372 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
15372 W PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15372 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15372 W PIERSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 15372 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
No, 15372 W PIERSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 15372 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15372 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15372 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 15372 W PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 15372 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 15372 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15372 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15372 W PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15372 W PIERSON Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15372 W PIERSON Street has units with air conditioning.

