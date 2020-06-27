15372 W PIERSON Street

Amenities

Over 4700 sq ft in a great area! Custom tile entry opens up to Formal living room, Dining room & Family room * BIG open eat-in kitchen features granite slab counters & back-splash, Kitchen Island with breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances including B/I microwave, gas stove & dishwasher, pantry* Entertainment niche & fireplace with file hearth & face in family room * Master features a separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet * Decorator niches * Jack & Jill FULL bath upstairs with dual sinks * Multi zone a/c's * Shutters t/o * Full length covered patio * Easy maintenance landscape * $40.00 application fee per adult $200.00 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2295 security deposit for qualified tenants $250.00 fee per pet w/ owner approval. Information deemed reliable not guaranteed