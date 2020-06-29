14476 W WELDON Avenue

Amenities

Desirable Palm Valley single level 3 bedroom / 2 bath Golden Heritage home close to schools and neighborhood park! This home features a great room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. Neutral carpet and paint throughout. New stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher to be installed prior to move-in. Black side-by-side refrigerator included as well. The home has ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. The private backyard has a large covered patio and grass area. Fresh exterior paint as well. Great location conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and more!