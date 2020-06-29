All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

14476 W WELDON Avenue

14476 W Weldon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14476 W Weldon Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Palm Valley single level 3 bedroom / 2 bath Golden Heritage home close to schools and neighborhood park! This home features a great room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. Neutral carpet and paint throughout. New stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher to be installed prior to move-in. Black side-by-side refrigerator included as well. The home has ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. The private backyard has a large covered patio and grass area. Fresh exterior paint as well. Great location conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have any available units?
14476 W WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 14476 W WELDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14476 W WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14476 W WELDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14476 W WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14476 W WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14476 W WELDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14476 W WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 14476 W WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14476 W WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14476 W WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14476 W WELDON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14476 W WELDON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

