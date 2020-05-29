All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like
Evolution at Estrella Falls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
Evolution at Estrella Falls
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Evolution at Estrella Falls

15361 West Virginia Avenue · (623) 299-8957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2065 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1091 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 3070 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1044 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evolution at Estrella Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
courtyard
game room
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Evolution at Estrella Falls is the most stylish apartments in Goodyear, AZ. Our luxury apartments offer spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with all of the comforts and amenities you desire. We've carefully designed our layouts with walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more! We truly boast one of the most refined living experiences available in the valley. So take a look at our apartment homes and reserve yours today! Let us help you make your resid

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $330
limit: 3
rent: $35
Dogs
fee: $335
rent: $35
restrictions: Bread restrictions apply; No weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Evolution at Estrella Falls have any available units?
Evolution at Estrella Falls has 5 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Evolution at Estrella Falls have?
Some of Evolution at Estrella Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evolution at Estrella Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Evolution at Estrella Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evolution at Estrella Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls is pet friendly.
Does Evolution at Estrella Falls offer parking?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls offers parking.
Does Evolution at Estrella Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evolution at Estrella Falls have a pool?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls has a pool.
Does Evolution at Estrella Falls have accessible units?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls has accessible units.
Does Evolution at Estrella Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Evolution at Estrella Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Evolution at Estrella Falls has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 BedroomsGoodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with PoolGoodyear Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College