All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3419 East Terrace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3419 East Terrace Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:26 PM

3419 East Terrace Avenue

3419 Terrace Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3419 Terrace Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this conveniently located, corner lot property with a North/South orientation. Enjoy the ease of entertaining while maintaining the privacy of your home having the bedrooms upstairs for privacy. 3 separate living areas allow for each to have an area of their own without disrupting the others. Gas stove and Stainless Steel appliances compliment the kitchen that is complete with an island and lots for counterspace. The soft water system that is included with the property will allow for efficiency of the soap for laundry as well as bathing. The landscaper of the home will appreciate the exterior shed that will protect the tools from the environment.
Welcome home to this conveniently located, corner lot property with a North/South orientation. Enjoy the ease of entertaining while maintaining the privacy of your home having the bedrooms upstairs for privacy. 3 separate living areas allow for each to have an area of their own without disrupting the others. Gas stove and Stainless Steel appliances compliment the kitchen that is complete with an island and lots for counterspace. The soft water system that is included with the property will allow for efficiency of the soap for laundry as well as bathing. The landscaper of the home will appreciate the exterior shed that will protect the tools from the environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue have any available units?
3419 East Terrace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3419 East Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3419 East Terrace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 East Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue offer parking?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue have a pool?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 East Terrace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 East Terrace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College