3419 East Terrace Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this conveniently located, corner lot property with a North/South orientation. Enjoy the ease of entertaining while maintaining the privacy of your home having the bedrooms upstairs for privacy. 3 separate living areas allow for each to have an area of their own without disrupting the others. Gas stove and Stainless Steel appliances compliment the kitchen that is complete with an island and lots for counterspace. The soft water system that is included with the property will allow for efficiency of the soap for laundry as well as bathing. The landscaper of the home will appreciate the exterior shed that will protect the tools from the environment.

