Redstone At San Tan Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Redstone At San Tan Village

Open Now until 6pm
1925 S Coronado Rd · (480) 470-4859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE up to $350 off your 1st month's rent. Must move in by July 20th. Limited time offer and exclusions apply.
Location

1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3013 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 2163 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 3026 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2056 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,381

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Unit 2072 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 2160 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redstone At San Tan Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
shuffle board
trash valet
Welcome to the alluring community of Redstone at SanTan Village in Phoenix. Tucked away in this peaceful community you'll find a number of luxurious one bedroom apartment homes filled with welcome modern touches and designs that are both pleasing and convenient. Commuting and errands are stress-free with easy access to local fresh food markets, dining options, as well as several local state highways. Indulge in an afternoon at the refreshing onsite pool complete with sundeck, a cyber cafe with free Wi-Fi, and an outdoor lounge area for gathering with friends and family. Each home within the community offers spacious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and vinyl wood plank flooring in the entry, kitchen and bath. Click, call or visit us today, and allow us to introduce you to the new home of your dreams!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $29
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Redstone at San Tan Village is a pet friendly community. We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $150 non-refundable Pet Fee per pet & $400 Total Pet Deposit. Monthly Pet Rent ranges from $25 for dogs and $35 for cats. Breed restrictions apply. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Reserved parking garages available. Parking Assignment Fee ranges from $10-$35. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Some storage on patio. Garages for parking only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redstone At San Tan Village have any available units?
Redstone At San Tan Village has 28 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Redstone At San Tan Village have?
Some of Redstone At San Tan Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redstone At San Tan Village currently offering any rent specials?
Redstone At San Tan Village is offering the following rent specials: SAVE up to $350 off your 1st month's rent. Must move in by July 20th. Limited time offer and exclusions apply.
Is Redstone At San Tan Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Redstone At San Tan Village is pet friendly.
Does Redstone At San Tan Village offer parking?
Yes, Redstone At San Tan Village offers parking.
Does Redstone At San Tan Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redstone At San Tan Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redstone At San Tan Village have a pool?
Yes, Redstone At San Tan Village has a pool.
Does Redstone At San Tan Village have accessible units?
No, Redstone At San Tan Village does not have accessible units.
Does Redstone At San Tan Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redstone At San Tan Village has units with dishwashers.
