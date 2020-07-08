Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $29
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Redstone at San Tan Village is a pet friendly community. We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $150 non-refundable Pet Fee per pet & $400 Total Pet Deposit. Monthly Pet Rent ranges from $25 for dogs and $35 for cats. Breed restrictions apply. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Reserved parking garages available. Parking Assignment Fee ranges from $10-$35. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Some storage on patio. Garages for parking only.