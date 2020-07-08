Redstone At San Tan Village

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite key fob access new construction online portal package receiving playground shuffle board trash valet

Welcome to the alluring community of Redstone at SanTan Village in Phoenix. Tucked away in this peaceful community you'll find a number of luxurious one bedroom apartment homes filled with welcome modern touches and designs that are both pleasing and convenient. Commuting and errands are stress-free with easy access to local fresh food markets, dining options, as well as several local state highways. Indulge in an afternoon at the refreshing onsite pool complete with sundeck, a cyber cafe with free Wi-Fi, and an outdoor lounge area for gathering with friends and family. Each home within the community offers spacious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and vinyl wood plank flooring in the entry, kitchen and bath. Click, call or visit us today, and allow us to introduce you to the new home of your dreams!