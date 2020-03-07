All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

Lakeside Resort Casitas

17031 E El Lago Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

17031 E El Lago Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous fully remodeled end unit overlooking the fountain and fountain park. Completely updated with granite, tile, carpets, backsplash, lighting, stainless appliances. Electric fireplace included. Beautifully decorated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have any available units?
Lakeside Resort Casitas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does Lakeside Resort Casitas have?
Some of Lakeside Resort Casitas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Resort Casitas currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Resort Casitas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Resort Casitas pet-friendly?
No, Lakeside Resort Casitas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas offer parking?
No, Lakeside Resort Casitas does not offer parking.
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside Resort Casitas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have a pool?
No, Lakeside Resort Casitas does not have a pool.
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have accessible units?
No, Lakeside Resort Casitas does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Resort Casitas has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have units with air conditioning?
No, Lakeside Resort Casitas does not have units with air conditioning.
