Gorgeous fully remodeled end unit overlooking the fountain and fountain park. Completely updated with granite, tile, carpets, backsplash, lighting, stainless appliances. Electric fireplace included. Beautifully decorated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lakeside Resort Casitas have any available units?
Lakeside Resort Casitas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does Lakeside Resort Casitas have?
Some of Lakeside Resort Casitas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Resort Casitas currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Resort Casitas isn't currently offering any rent specials.