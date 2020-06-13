/
accessible apartments
17 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
16 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9750 Monterey #29
9750 N Monterey Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Fully furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with queen beds, 2 bath, master has walk-in handicap accessible shower
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Hills
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Results within 10 miles of Fountain Hills
Airpark
21 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,154
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
13 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Airpark
59 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
5 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Airpark
35 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
20 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
DC Ranch
20 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Lehi
2 Units Available
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
413 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-10, the 101 Loop and 202 Loop. Close to MCC and ASU with premier shopping and dining venues nearby. Expansive storage space and oversized closets. Includes 24-hour emergency maintenance.
17 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,356
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Airpark
21 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,339
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
10 Units Available
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes near public transit and easy access to Red Mountain Freeway. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center.
7 Units Available
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Spacious apartments among beautiful landscaping. Located in the heart of Scottsdale with easy access to shops and restaurants. Choice of two floor plans with fully fitted kitchen and bathroom. Amenities include fitness center, pool, spa.
Comite de Families en Accion
16 Units Available
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
855 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come experience true luxury living at Luxe at 1930 Apartment Community in Mesa, AZ.
